Paws Humane Society reopens Wellness Clinic, introduces new Veterinarian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pet-lovers rejoice! Paws Humane Society in Columbus is back open for business, helping to make sure that everyone’s fur babies stay happy and healthy this summer.
A crowd of locals gathered at Friday’s grand reopening event, hoping to meet the clinic’s newest veterinarian and to take advantage of the event special: free pet exams for the first 40 clients!
The Wellness Clinic is a part of Paws’ low-cost Veterinary services program. They offers services such as vaccines, annual exams, microchips, preventative medicine, testing, nail trims and skin and ear consults all at discounted prices.
Also at the event, leaders introduced the clinic’s newest Veterinarian, Dr. Krystal White.
Dr. White is a native of Columbus and a graduate of Spencer High School. She obtained her degree from Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2013. She got her start in Veterinary Medicine at Emergency Medicine and General Practice Clinic before coming to Paws Humane Society.
“I’m so excited that we’re able to provide services to families that are having a bit of a lower income and can’t afford to care for their babies,” said Dr. White.
