Phenix City man arrested after armed robbery of Tallassee Subway

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man believed to be the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Tallassee fast food restaurant has been arrested, according to the Tallassee Police Department.
The robbery happened on June 8 at 10:10 p.m. when a man, wearing a mask, robbed the Subway restaurant at gunpoint. No injuries were reported, but an employee said the suspect put the gun to her head.
Nearly two weeks after the Gilmer Avenue store was held up, Tallassee officers and U.S. Marshals agents raided a unit at the Tallassee Villas apartment complex Thursday. Arrested was Ajanee Dijon Vinson, 26, of Phenix City.
Vinson is now being held at the Elmore County Jail on a first-degree robbery charge.
Photos from the restaurant showed the suspects and the suspect vehicle, a four-door pick-up truck that was parked in the shopping center. Before the robbery, an unidentified woman got out of the truck to buy a drink from a nearby vending machine.
It’s unclear who the woman is or if she faces any charges.
