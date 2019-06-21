Salem Fire Dept. fights structure fire on Hwy. 280

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Salem Fire Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire near Highway 280.
Multiple fire units were first called to the home near Lee Road 184 at around 5:00 a.m. this morning. They arrived to find the structure nearly engulfed in flames.
The team of firefighters worked to put out the blaze as well as keep it from catching on any of the nearby trees.
Authorities say the home was abandoned and so far no injuries have been reported.
