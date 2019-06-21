Scott’s Miracle Riders donate $100K to Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional received a large donation to purchase neonatal equipment.
Scott’s Miracle Riders presented the hospital with $100,000 on Thursday for a neonatal transport incubator. The incubator will be used by hospital employees to help keep vulnerable patients safe from the elements while being able to monitor all the babies’ vitals.
The funds came from last year’s Ride for Miracles.
The Miracle Ride collected $130,00 through donations. The remaining funds will be donated to other local groups.
