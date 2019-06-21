Trial begins in Columbus for teens charged in deadly shooting on Curry St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three teens accused of murdering a 61-year-old Columbus man during a 2017 home burglary appeared in court Thursday.
Police say Kenneth Moore came home to three teens inside of his Curry Street home and that’s when shots rang out in December 2017.
But questions remain, according to defense attorneys, not only about what caused the victim’s death but also about the testimony of a key witness in the case.
At the time of the shooting the suspects were 18-year old Marquez Clayton, 16-year old Ladarius Render, and 14-year old Kevonta Daniels. They are now charged with murder.
Two key witnesses took the stand Thursday.
Defense attorney Michael Eddings, who’s representing Render, said witness Devin Burden was supposedly a friend of the trio.
Eddings argues that Burden was forced to tell police the three committed the crime to save himself because he already had unrelated charges against him.
“He had already been convicted three times before and he knew that he was facing a maximum punishment if he didn’t help give the police what they wanted,”said Eddings.
There’s also the question, - according to the defense, of what actually caused the victim’s death.
“Part of the state’s burden of proof is to prove cause of death and as indicted, they’ve charged all clients where the cause of death is a gunshot wound,” -aid Stacey Jackson, Clayton’s defense attorney.
Moore had previous health issues like heart disease.
A medical pathologist testified he had at least two surgeries and died from a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lungs two weeks after the shooting.
“The medical examiner wants to insinuate that it was the gunshot wounds that caused the clots, but he was not shot in his leg. He was shot in the shoulder, and he was shot in the buttocks,”said Eddings.
The state maintains that those gunshot wounds and the strain they put on Moore’s body eventually caused his death.
One thing to note is if the defense was able to persuade the jury that the gunshots did not cause his death, then there’s a possibility the charges could be dropped to aggravated assault.
The trial will resume Friday morning in Judge Gil McBride’s court room at 9 a.m.
