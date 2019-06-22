Artist needed to paint mural in Midtown Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | June 21, 2019 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 9:43 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - MidTown Inc. is seeking proposals from artists for the commissioning of a new mural.

The mural will be located on the 13th Street corridor of Midtown Columbus.

The ideal design proposal should meet the following criteria:

  • Brand the space
  • Introduce color
  • Serve as a backdrop for photos
  • Provide an invitation for spectators to become part of the art experience

To apply, visit MidTown Inc.’s Facebook page and send a message. The chosen artist will receive $1,000 and call costs for supplies will be covered.

