Artist needed to paint mural in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - MidTown Inc. is seeking proposals from artists for the commissioning of a new mural.
The mural will be located on the 13th Street corridor of Midtown Columbus.
The ideal design proposal should meet the following criteria:
- Brand the space
- Introduce color
- Serve as a backdrop for photos
- Provide an invitation for spectators to become part of the art experience
To apply, visit MidTown Inc.’s Facebook page and send a message. The chosen artist will receive $1,000 and call costs for supplies will be covered.
