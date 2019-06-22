CDP search for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Robbery and Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect of a recent armed robbery.
Police say the incident occurred on June 11 at the Circle K gas station on Wynnton Road. The robbery suspect can be seen wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a gray and black hoodie.
If anyone knows who this individual may be, they are asked to please contact Robbery & Assault, Sgt. Dawn Tuning at 706-225-4379.
