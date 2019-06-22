Church on the Trail in Midland displaying the ‘Compassion Experience’

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A ministry is giving the community a look at the lives of those living in poverty across the globe.
Church on the Trail in Midland is displaying the Compassion Experience this weekend. The indoor tour allows people to do a walk-through as a poverty-stricken person from another country.
Participants walk while listening to their actual story through headphones. Organizers said the event also features an interactive journey through the true stories of children in third world countries.
"There's 80 million children in this world that are in need, that are living in poverty that are orphaned,” said Scott Turner, child advocate for Compassion International. “Compassion, like a bunch of other organizations have stepped up and hooked up people of affluence with the child that's in need and that's a good thing for the children."
The event is free to the public. More than $2,000 people have registered for the event, but organizers say walk-ins are welcome.
Church on the trail is located at 6720 Flat Rock Road.
