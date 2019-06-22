Dedication ceremony held for opening of new park in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dedication ceremony was held Friday for the opening of a new park in Uptown Columbus.
W.C. Bradley Real Estate hosted the ceremony for the new Mathews D. Swift Park at the Rapids Riverfront Place. Mathews D. Swift, who the park honors, said he’s thankful for many people throughout his real estate career, but mostly his friend Steve Butler.
"I would not be where I am today, personally professionally, or even spiritually, without my friend Steve. Steve thank you so much,” said Swift.
Food, drinks, and live music were on hand for all to enjoy during the ceremony.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.