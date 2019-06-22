Family, friends remember Fort Benning soldier shot and killed in Phenix City

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Fort Benning soldiers came together to remember a 26-year-old soldier Friday afternoon at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
Brandyn Paonessa was found dead from a gunshot wound June 13 in Phenix City.
Freddie Paonessa drove 14 hours from Kansas City, Missouri to Phenix City, Alabama to say his final goodbyes to his son.
“I couldn’t breathe. I literally couldn’t breathe. I have mostly just anger that someone took my child’s life,” Freddie Paonessa explained. “He was a very loving and understanding individual who bent over backwards for everybody."
“It’s a little different when no one expects that person to be that day. It’s tough on friends and the people in that person’s unit,” said Fort Mitchell National Cemetery Director Eldon Woodie.
Woodie said Friday’s graveside service was one of the biggest memorial ceremonies he’s seen at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Both who serve and those who knew him personally came to remember Brandyn Paonessa’s life and dedication to his work for his loved ones and his country.
"The human pain and the loss of parents, siblings, wife and children we can’t take that away. Our nation cares and honors the service their loved one gave and we’re going to give him a dignified burial,” said Woodie.
Sheriff Mike Jolley Brandyn Paonessa’s wife, said Brittany Paonessa, is in the Lee County Detention Facility and is suspected of shooting and killing her husband. There are no updates on court date appearances.
