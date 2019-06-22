Historic Westville Opens to the Public in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Historic Westville officially opened to the public Saturday, after relocating from Lumpkin, Ga. to Lumpkin Road in Columbus.
“This is a culmination of almost a decade of work," Allen Sistrunk, Executive Director of Historic Westville, said. "Relocating these houses one by one. We have now established 17 of the 35 structures.”
Historic Westville attracted tens of thousands of visitors at its original site in Lumpkin, but many people at the grand opening were glad it has relocated. The work to move Westville to Columbus began in 2015.
“I think it’s absolutely great because we don’t have to make the long drive to Lumpkin anymore to see it," Roger Buterbaugh, a visitor, said. "Plus with it being across from the national infantry museum, it’ll be a great tourist attraction.”
Leaders say It cost almost 7 million dollars to prepare the land and improve the infrastructure in order to relocate this this living history museum, which focuses on Southern culture and heritage.
“People from outside of the South move here," Sistrunk said. "They have no idea about the roots of our Southern heritage, so we’re preserving something that’s disappearing.”
With its homes and artifacts from the 1850′s, many visitors said they’re excited to learn a little more about history.
There were interpreters greeting these visitors to tell the story of a rural southern town.
“The blacksmith made this marshmallow thing and just seeing that was so intriguing to me,” one visitor, Carolyn Thomas, said.
John Holmes, another visitor, also enjoyed his visit Saturday.
“It’s really cool to see how they actually use these items,” Holmes said.
Leaders of Historic Westville hope to continue to expand the site. They say everyone should keep coming back because there will always be something new.
Historic Westville is funded by donors and supporters. If you want to visit, it is $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. The site is open Wednesday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
