Man gets trapped while dumpster diving in Salem, Ala.

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man learned the dangers of dumpster diving in the heat on Friday.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said a call came in around 1 p.m. from a county worker in Salem who saw a man inside of a dumpster. The worker said the man appeared to be overwhelmed by the heat.
The man was transported to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance. Jones said he was responsive.
Jones said incidents like this can easily be prevented by following rules.
"Signs are there warning individuals to not climb into those containers and they are there for a reason,” said Jones. “It's because of the danger involved either through falling into the containers and not being able to get out or as evidence today, the heat."
Jones said the site is not monitored 24 hours of the day and the worker just so happened to stop by and find the man.
Warning signs read it is unlawful to climb or disturb trash in the dumpster. There are maximum fines of up to $500 dollars for doing so.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.