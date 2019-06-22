Members of Emerging Leaders United work on service projects in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Members of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Merging Leaders United Program spent the day working on service project in the community on Friday.
The members worked on projects at SafeHouse Ministries, Columbus Hospice of Georgia & Alabama, and the Phenix City Housing Authority’s community gardens. Some of their tasks included handing out clothes and meals to the less fortunate.
“Why not give back to a place that has done so much to me and the opportunity to volunteer is much greater than myself,” said Erica Walker, a member of Emerging Leaders United. “To be in a position to give back to others is such an amazing thing. It makes me feel great.”
Emerging Leaders United recognizes young leaders who value the importance of philanthropy and support the work of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. Individuals under the age of 40 who make a yearly gift of $365 or more to the United Way are eligible to join Emerging Leaders.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.