One person dies after drowning in the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus emergency services are currently gathered near Broadway and 13th street after a fatal drowning this morning.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms one unidentified person has died after drowning in the Chattahoochee River near uptown Columbus at around 3:00 p.m.
Officials were seen pulling the body from the water a short time later.
It is not yet clear exactly what happened but authorities say the case is active and they are investigating. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
