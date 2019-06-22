Parks and Rec. offers kids free ‘Passport to Columbus’ this summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good news for kids and for parents! The new ‘Passport to Columbus’ is giving local kids a chance to beat the heat this summer by instead hanging out at some of the Fountain City’s best attractions- and it is all free!
The passport will be valid May 25 through August 3 and is offered to all Muscogee residents 18 and under.
The passport includes access to the following attractions:
- Free admission to Double Churches and Rigdon pools for children 18 and under (14 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult).
- Outdoor pool prices at the Columbus Aquatic Center for children 18 and under (14 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult).
- Free ice skating during skate season for children 18 and under (must be accompanied by paying adult).
- Free METRA transportation on the fixed route bus service for children ages 12-18 (under 12 must be accompanied by a
The NIM Giant Screen Theater is offering kids free movies with the option of either a $5 kid’s combo of popcorn, drink and mini candy or a $3.25 snack pack with popcorn and a small drink.
Each Friday this summer there will be a different special performance, plus arts and crafts, a gallery scavenger hunt and more, all for free. Visit the Columbus Museum website for details.
- Any kid with a pass will be given free admission to the museum. Accompanying parents must pay the regular rate.
- The pass will offer a one-time-use child’s ticket for any 10 a.m. summer show. Parents or chaperones must pay $5 admission.
- The Liberty theater will provide free gardening activities with children from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays.
- All Chattahoochee Valley libraries and their summer programs are open to passport holders
- Free admission to school-aged children with any paid adult. Limit four children per paid adult.
- The RiverCenter is hosting free concerts all summer long. Passport holders and their parents are welcome to attend.
For more information or to see where you can pick up your very own passport, please visit the Columbus Parks and Recreation website.
