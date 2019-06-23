At least One injured after shooting at apartments on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus emergency services are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 8200 block of Veterans Parkway.
Police were first called to the Spring Creek Village apartment complex around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.
Authorities say they arrived to find at least one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured person(s) was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on their condition.
It is not yet clear how the shooting occurred, but Police say the scene is active and they are working to determine what happened. The parking lot has been blocked off with crime scene tape and investigators are on scene.
There is no word yet on any related suspects or arrests.
