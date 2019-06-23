Concentra Clinic offers urgent care to Veterans in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With more than 30,000 active or retired military personnel living in the Chattahoochee Valley, Veteran healthcare is a top concern.
According to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Concentra Urgent Care Clinic has recently agreed to a contract with the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide urgent care to local veterans.
Concentra offers occupational and urgent medical care, as well as physical therapy and wellness services. Some of their other services include:
- General Health Treatments
- Injury Treatments
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Health Services
- Drug Screenings
- Physicals
- Urgent Care
- Biometric Testing
Leaders of the clinic recommend you bring a photo ID, proof of insurance, medical history information, and a list of current prescriptions when you come to your appointment.
The Concentra Clinic is open Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m It is located at 1051 Talbotton Road in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.