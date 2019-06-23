House for Heroes, Navy Federal Credit Union help veteran’s wife repair home

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WTVM) - Two organizations paired up Saturday to help out one woman whose husband, an army veteran, died back in 2003.
House of heroes and Navy Federal Credit Union met at Brigette Collazzo’s home in Phenix City to help her out with painting and repairs.
Collazzo has lived in her home in Phenix City since 1990, but after her husband, Carlos Collazzo, who was an army veteran, died, she said it’s been difficult to take care of the house on her own.
“It’s got cathedral ceilings," she said. "I can’t climb up there anymore. I live by myself, and it’s kind of hard to do things.”
More than twenty people showed up to Collazzo’s home to help out. The volunteers all came from Navy Federal Credit Union and completed tasks like pressure washing, replacing doors and more.
“So we’re fixing up houses," Aubree Miles, an 8-year-old volunteer, said. "First we have to do the wallpaper, and then we’re going to paint the bathroom.”
Volunteers said they’re excited to be here.
'I’m looking forward to working hard and just helping the lady out," Miles said.
Bryana Dorsey said she hopes Collazzo leaves today with a smile.
“I hope she’s feeling like she’s supported by the Columbus and Phenix City area, and that she feels good about the ending product,” Dorsey said.
Another volunteer said this project is special for her because she is married to a soldier and can relate to ollazzo.
“I’ve experienced probably the same thing she’s experienced, deployments, running a household on your own with children, and I just really wanted to show her there are still people out here that care about the spouses,” Tiffany Wilson, said.
Collazzo was surprised by the amount of people there to volunteer.
“I never anticipated that," she said. "I thought maybe four or five people, never this.”
She said she appreciates everything being done today.
“I hope they feel like they really helped someone that needed it really bad," Collazzo said. "I hope it makes them feel good.”
