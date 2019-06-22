Potent Humidity & Summertime Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Expect scattered showers and storms to stick around through late Saturday evening before fizzling out overnight, and ushering in another hot and humid day for Sunday. High temperatures look to hit the mid 90s again over the next few days, and with oppressive humidity in place, feels like temperatures should hit the triple digits again tomorrow if not through the early part of the work week.
In addition to the sweltering heat, thunderstorm chances stick around over the next several days, though not looking quite as high as tonight (20-30% coverage through Thursday). Monday night looks like the best coverage of storms in particular as a disturbance passes through the Southeast, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that for you over the next 48 hours. Mixed in with the hot sunshine and afternoon clouds, slightly higher rain chances look probable next weekend, helping to bump our temperatures down to the low 90s.
