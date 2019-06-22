Potent Humidity & Summertime Storms

In addition to the sweltering heat, thunderstorm chances stick around over the next several days, though not looking quite as high as tonight (20-30% coverage through Thursday). Monday night looks like the best coverage of storms in particular as a disturbance passes through the Southeast, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that for you over the next 48 hours. Mixed in with the hot sunshine and afternoon clouds, slightly higher rain chances look probable next weekend, helping to bump our temperatures down to the low 90s.