Steamy Sunday in Store

Monday features more balmy sunshine, but Monday evening holds the promise of better coverage of showers and storms (around 40 percent) as a disturbance moves toward the Southeast. Apart from that, weather looks pretty standard for summertime: hot, humid, and a 20-30% chance of storms through Thursday. Heading closer to the weekend, another disturbance eyes the Valley, upping our rain chances to 40-50% coverage Friday and over the weekend. With some more clouds around, temperatures will bump ever so slightly down into the low 90s.