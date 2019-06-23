Steamy Sunday in Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Finishing off the latter half of the weekend with more brutal humidity putting feels like temperatures once again near the triple digits. Your best chance of cooling off will be a few showers and storms popping up this evening, but rain chances don’t look anywhere as promising as yesterday.
Monday features more balmy sunshine, but Monday evening holds the promise of better coverage of showers and storms (around 40 percent) as a disturbance moves toward the Southeast. Apart from that, weather looks pretty standard for summertime: hot, humid, and a 20-30% chance of storms through Thursday. Heading closer to the weekend, another disturbance eyes the Valley, upping our rain chances to 40-50% coverage Friday and over the weekend. With some more clouds around, temperatures will bump ever so slightly down into the low 90s.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.