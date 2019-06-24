Burger King employees in LaGrange refuse to give in to armed robber, police searching

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating an attempted robbery at a Burger King after the employees refused to give the robber what he demanded.
Officers responded to the Burger King in the 1700 block of Roanoke Rd. at approximately 11:34 p.m. on June 23.
While officers were responding, 911 dispatchers received a phone call from management which stated an armed male had entered the business with a silver handgun and demanded money.
The would-be robber fled after being confronted by employees who refused to hand over any money.
The suspect is described as being between 5′8″ and 6′0″ and weighing between 140 and 180 pounds. He was wearing khaki pants and a black sweatshirt with his face partially covered by a black cloth. He was also wearing one red shoe and one blue shoe.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
