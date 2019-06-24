Columbus man arrested in shooting of 3-year-old, two others at Veterans Pkwy. apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for a shooting that injured a 3-year-old and two others.
24-year-old Torrez Jenkins was taken into custody in connection to the June 23 shooting.
Police found two victims at Spring Creek Village Apartments on Veterans Pkwy. at approximately 2:30 p.m.
A third victim was found on Manchester Expy. as he was being driven to the hospital by other witnesses.
The 3-year-old and her father have been released from the hospital. The condition of the third victim is not known at this time.
Jenkins is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on battery charges and is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on June 25.
