Columbus murder suspect charged in 2018 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested in the 2018 murder of Rufus Mabry.
Joseph Taylor, 33, was taken into custody after a murder warrant was obtained on June 17.
On June 2, 2018, Mabry was shot and killed outside of a pool hall/convenience store located at 1196 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m.
Taylor is currently being held in the Coweta County Jail in Newnan, Ga. on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Columbus to face murder charges on an unspecified date.
