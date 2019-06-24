Fort Benning’s annual Independence Day Celebration happening this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning likes to get the Independence Day celebrations started early, celebrating the holiday before the rest of the nation and this year is no different.
This Saturday, June 29, Fort Benning will host their annual Independence Day Celebration on base.
Garrison Commander Colonel Matthew Scalia says the celebration is “our way of giving back to the community that does so much for us and our soldiers and families.”
In addition to what Col. Scalia calls the best fireworks display in the Chattahoochee region, the celebration will also have plenty of fun for the whole family with bounce houses, petting zoo and the Silver Wings jumping from airplanes.
Seven-time GRAMMY Award winners Lady Antebellum will also join the festivities with a concert.
Admission to the celebration is free because Ft. Benning wants to open the doors to the community to celebrate alongside them as easily as possible.
All week long, you can pick up a fireworks pass from the Ft. Benning visitor center at the I-185 interest. If you are unable to get a pass beforehand, you can enter through the Fort Benning gate. Everyone over the age of 18 will need a valid ID to get on the base.
Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and events begin at 4:00 p.m. on York and Gardner Fields and run until the end of the fireworks display, which is expected between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
