Man arrested for fraud, forgery at Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of opening a fraudulent bank account under a fraudulent name has been arrested.
Police received a complaint on June 4 that Stanton Hawkins opened a fraudulent business account using a false identity.
Over the course of seven days, Hawkins allegedly made numerous fraudulent deposits and withdrawals for cash from the account.
The transactions included stolen business checks from other jurisdictions within Georgia and forged checks written under fraudulent names.
Hawkins is currently facing nine charges and is incarcerated in the Carroll County Jail. There he faces the following charges:
- Felony theft by taking
- Felony criminal attempted theft
- Three counts of felony manufacturing a false ID
- Felony failure to appear
- Four counts of misdemeanor false name and DOB
Upon his release there, he will be transported to the Muscogee County Jail where he will face 26 charges including:
- Identity fraud
- First-degree forgery
- Third-degree forgery
- Felony theft by deception
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property.
