One suspect arrested for home invasion in West Point; second suspect at large
(Source: West Point Police Dept.)
June 24, 2019 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 4:48 PM

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police arrested a home invasion suspect on Sunday and are searching for a second suspect in the case.

According to the west Point Police Department, officers responded to a home invasion in progress in the 600 block of Frank Hall Jr. Street. After a brief foot chase from the residence, Messeiar Ramon Bonner was taken into custody without incident.

Police are still searching a second suspect in the home invasion.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

