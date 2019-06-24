One suspect arrested for home invasion in West Point; second suspect at large

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police arrested a home invasion suspect on Sunday and are searching for a second suspect in the case.
According to the west Point Police Department, officers responded to a home invasion in progress in the 600 block of Frank Hall Jr. Street. After a brief foot chase from the residence, Messeiar Ramon Bonner was taken into custody without incident.
Police are still searching a second suspect in the home invasion.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
