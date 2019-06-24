Storms Possible Monday Afternoon

Monday looks breezy as well with west-southwest winds at 10-15 MPH. Any storms moving through this afternoon should die down after sunset, and Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet again. More sun than clouds around, highs back well into the 90s, and just a 20% chance of rain. Later in the week, the pattern looks to turn more unsettled as a series of disturbances hang out over the Southeast. Rain coverage looks around 40-50% beginning Friday into early next week, keeping highs closer to 90. In the meantime, humidity still looks to run high over the coming days, so feels like temperatures once again in the triple digits aren’t out of the question. All in all, the pattern looks like standard summer weather for the last full week of June.