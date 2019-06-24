Storms Possible Monday Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to mostly cloudy skies for Monday, hinting at another round of wet weather to come this afternoon. Expect a broken line of showers and storms to move in after lunch time today. Not everyone is guaranteed rain, but those who do see some storms may have to contend with some gusty winds and frequent lightning at times.
Monday looks breezy as well with west-southwest winds at 10-15 MPH. Any storms moving through this afternoon should die down after sunset, and Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet again. More sun than clouds around, highs back well into the 90s, and just a 20% chance of rain. Later in the week, the pattern looks to turn more unsettled as a series of disturbances hang out over the Southeast. Rain coverage looks around 40-50% beginning Friday into early next week, keeping highs closer to 90. In the meantime, humidity still looks to run high over the coming days, so feels like temperatures once again in the triple digits aren’t out of the question. All in all, the pattern looks like standard summer weather for the last full week of June.
