Very Little Day-to-Day Change This Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some very similar weather as we take you through the rest of the week with a 10-30% rain coverage on any given afternoon or evening (Wednesday looks like a day with the highest chance at getting wet). Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s with the humidity values making it feel close to or above 100 at times. By the weekend, there should be better 'lift' in the atmosphere to get rain and storms going, so the coverage should increase to 30-50%. It won't rain all day, however, so it won't be a washout for those with outdoor plans - still, you'll want to stay weather-alert to some afternoon and evening storms this weekend. With more clouds and showers around, highs should drop back to the lower 90s. Next week looks fairly 'average' for summer with more hit or miss storms and warm, muggy weather expected.