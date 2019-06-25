Auburn pilots take second place at Air Race Classic

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A pair of female pilots from Auburn University finished second overall out of 50 teams at the 43rd annual Air Race Classic.
The War Eagle Women-Orange team of Kendall Higdon and Caitlyn Miller also placed first in the collegiate division at the competition described as the epicenter of women’s air racing.
“When they announced that we were second overall, I think we both received our awards with tears in our eyes,” Higdon said.
The War Eagle Women-Blue team of Sierra Hardwick and Mattie McKenna finished 15th overall and sixth in the collegiate division.
According to the Air Race Classic, the pilots at the competition ranged in age from 17 to 90-years-old, and the race teams must consists of at least two female pilots.
This year’s approximately 2400 mile route took the teams from Tennessee to Canada.
Both teams flew the Cessna Skyhawk 172S, Nav III aircraft, and the orange team won the “Fastest Cessna” award.
“I am unbelievably proud of both teams for their determination to finish the race,” said Joseph Aistrup, dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “There were some weather challenges that would have given them an out in competing, but their fortitude prevailed and both teams did extremely well.”
The university said they were able to fund a second team this year because of Tiger Giving Day donations which covered supply fuel, flight costs, food, lodging and training
“We had incredible support from the Auburn Family throughout and we are proud to bring home this win,” Miller said.
