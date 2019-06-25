Auburn University women take home second place in annual Air Race Classic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Air Race Classic highlights female pilots from around the country in a 2,400 mile race with a different route each year.
The 43rd annual race featured a total of 50 teams of two, with two of those teams coming from Auburn University, flying a route that began in Tennessee and ended in Ontario, Canada.
When they reached the terminus in Ontario, Auburn University students Kendall Higdon and Caitlyn Miller were announced to have the second best time over the four-day race.
"When they announced that we were second overall, I think we both received our awards with tears in our eyes,” Higdon said.
“We were in total disbelief when our name was called,” said Miller. “To have all of the hard work and months of preparation pay off in such a big way was overwhelming.”
The second team of AU women, Sierra Hardwick and Mattie McKenna, placed fifteenth overall.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.