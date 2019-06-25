Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 15-year-old has been reported missing after allegedly running away.
Jardarrious Cantrell Ikner was last seen in the 6600 block of Hunter Rd. in the Carver Park area on June 23.
He was last seen wearing a black and white checked shirt, yellow pants with a black stripe and black and white Jordan sneakers.
Ikner is 5′6″ and approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3400.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.