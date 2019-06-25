Columbus woman opens craft store in hopes of helping community members cope with grief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus mother is using her grief to hopefully help others in the community during their hard times.
Belinda Napier said she opened Dakota’s Inspirations to honor the family member she lost, and to show others it’s okay to move on.
Dakota’s Inspirations is all about healing hearts through creativity. Looking at it from Whittlesey Road in Columbus, you may not know the deeper meaning behind the name. The owner lost her son Dakota in a tragic car wreck in 2016. She said without art and projects to help her, she isn’t sure how she would have made it through.
“At that time in my grief, I needed an outlet," Napier said. "I needed something to create for his headstone. I started working with floral design and it became a tremendous outlet and relief for my pain to get through it.”
She said for three years she created and sold projects out of her garage, using creativity as a coping mechanism.
Dakota’s Inspirations is a ‘do it yourself’ workshop store to create those Pinterest projects you never thought you could accomplish on your own.
“And my hopes is that people who are in the same situation, hopefully I become an inspiration to let them know it’s okay to continue on with your life and be happy.”
You can make everything from Lazy Susans and canvases to wood work and pillows during the workshops. Napier said if you’ve lost a loved one, or are experiencing a tough time, she hopes Dakota’s Inspirations will be able to bring you even a small amount of joy in a period of grief.
“We furnish the wood, the raw wood, the power tools, the paint, everything, step-by-step we walk you through it all," she said. "You have all the tools when you come in here to actually put your project together and take home.”
Dakota’s Inspirations had their grand opening last night. You can look at their workshops here.
