A Copy and Paste Type of Forecast

Isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon, but rain coverage at best will be around 10-20%. Certainly not a washout at any point! Highs will climb into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures at or approaching the triple digits. Perfect excuse to spend some time at the pool each day—be mindful of the heat of course though! By the weekend, a few disturbances passing through the Southeast will up our rain chances slightly into next week with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms developing in the afternoons. With more clouds around and a better chance of a cooling showers, afternoon highs will knock down meagerly into the low 90s.