GUEST SEGMENT: Beauty Honors Awards in Columbus to celebrate accomplished beauty professionals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An event is coming to Columbus this weekend to honor beauty professionals in the area.
The Beauty Honors Awards Show takes place Sunday, June 30 at the Columbus Museum. The event recognizes hair stylists, barbers, and other accomplished professionals in the beauty industry.
The Beauty Honors includes food and entertainment, and a portion of the proceeds benefits a cosmetology scholarship program.
Rosalene Horace, organizer of the Beauty Honors, gives more details about the event.
