GUEST SEGMENT: Keeping yourself safe in the sun’s hot summer rays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With summer in full swing, families are spending more and more time outside, but that could lead to increased risk of being exposed to the sun’s harmful rays.
Dr. Clark Gillett with Piedmont Columbus Regional has some helpful tips for staying safe while you have fun in the sun.
Dr. Gillett says that while we know to use sunscreen, we have to use a lot of it. Adults should be using a shot glass sized amount of at least SPF 30 sunscreen.
He also says you should wear a broad-brimmed hat and long sleeves, noting that thin, light-colored sun shirts are a good way to stay safe without getting too hot.
While you’re outside you also may have to watch out for bugs and snakes.
Dr. Gillett recommends using insect repellent containing deet and wearing loose-fitting clothing because mosquitoes can stick right through tight clothes.
You will also want to make sure you are keeping a daily watch for ticks on your body.
Six venomous snake species live in Alabama and Georgia, so you will want to make sure you are not overturning logs or rocks they could be living under. They also tend to live in the brush as well.
Seventy percent of snake bites occur below the knee, so wear high boots or chaps to protect your legs.
Keep a watchful eye out for your safety and you will be able to have a fun, safe summer outdoors!
