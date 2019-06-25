LaGrange murder suspect arrested in fatal December shooting on Troup St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange murder suspect wanted since December 2018 has been taken into custody.
Hurston was pronounced dead at WellStar West Georgia the same night, Dec. 23.
Investigators identified Dontavious Morgan as the suspect in Hurston’s murder. Warrants were obtained for his arrest on Dec. 26, 2018. Multiple attempts to arrest Morgan were made in LaGrange and Troup County.
Law enforcement officials requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals after receiving information that he fled the area. The Marshals actively pursued Morgan throughout Georgia and other east coast states.
Morgan was arrested on June 25 by the U.S. Marshals and the Muscogee County Sheriff SWAT Team at a home on Commander Dr.
He was transported to the Troup County Jail where he is currently being held.
