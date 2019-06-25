New autism therapy center to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new autism therapy center will soon open in Columbus.
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will provide diagnostic assessment services and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism.
Hopebridge was founded in 2005 by Kim Strunk in Indianapolis. There are now Hopebridge locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Georgia.
"The importance of this facility is to provide ABA therapy for autistic children,” said Peyton Greeson, ABA trainer at Hopebridge’s Macon location. “When we get a bigger case load, probably when we get about 18 to 20 kids, we will also provide O.T., speech and, feeding for children and families as well."
Hopebridge is located at 200 Brookstone Centre Parkway Building 200.
For more information about Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center and to schedule an appointment, visit www. hopebridge.com.
