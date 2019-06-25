Ralston Towers wrongful death trial underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wrongful death trial is underway in Columbus for a man who died at the Ralston Towers.
Charles Hart, 62, was found dead in his room in 2017.
The Muscogee County deputy coroner on the case at the time said Hart died from a health-related issue that was aggravated by the heat. The temperature of his room was almost 100 degrees.
Hart’s sister-in-law took the stand Tuesday as lawyers asked questions about Hart’s health. The court is under a gag order, so no one can speak to the media until the case is over.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.