Slightly Better Rain Chances Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Any weather changes this time of year are typically subtle - and we are watching for a slightly better chance of rain in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. For Thursday and Friday, rain chances will drop back down to more 'seasonal' levels (10-20%) with highs through the week staying in the low to mid 90s. Humidity values won't be as high as they were over the weekend, but the heat index will still be a factor. Expect a bit more 'lift' in the atmosphere over the weekend to provide more clouds and more showers and storms, but you guys know the drill - it won't be a washout by any stretch of the imagination. Just make sure you have a plan in place to get indoors if you have any outside events going on. Next week looks pretty typical of summer with highs in the low to mid 90s and rain coverage in the 10-30% range.