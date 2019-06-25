Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Stacey Daniels, 40, was last seen June 20 at a residence on Hill Road in LaGrange. According to the sheriff’s office, Daniels possibly left the residence on her own and is not in any danger. However, her family has not had any contact with her since that time.
She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, and white flip flops.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
