Ala. Attorney General cracks down on robocalls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is one of 17 states participating in a federal and state coordinated effort to stop illegal robocalls. It’s called Operation Call It Quits.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall recently made some progress towards this effort.
Marshall announced on Tuesday that his office stopped a Huntsville real estate-investment company from using misleading robocalls to solicit business.
King’s Property Solutions, LLC was sent a notice of intent to file a lawsuit by the attorney general’s office for violating state and federal telemarketing regulations.
The company agreed to stop the robocalls and set terms to now comply with state and federal laws regarding phone solicitations.
These robocalls were from an actual company conducting business inside Alabama, but Marshall urges the public to be cautious. Many times, the robocalls are much more menacing with potential scammers trying to gather your personal information.
“These days it is almost impossible to escape persistent and annoying robocalls that interrupt our lives, but there are important precautions you should take to protect yourselves,” Marshall warned. “If you receive a robocall, do not speak or push any buttons that may let the caller know they have reached a live person and response. Instead, hang up and report the call."
He said the first step in combating annoying telemarketers is to register on the Do Not Call List.
Marshall is part of a bipartisan group of 39 attorneys general around the country trying to stop or reduce robocalls. The Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Department of Justice and the Treasury Inspector General Tax Administration are also participating in Operation Call it Quits.
Earlier in June, the Federal Communications Commission voted to allow phone companies the right to block unwanted calls from customers’ phones.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.