Alabama Community College Systems receives $12 million federal grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor awarded a $12 million grant focused on advanced manufacturing to the Alabama Community College System on Monday.
“The Alabama Community College System is honored to be just one of 23 entities across the nation who have received a Scaling Apprenticeship Through Sector-Based Strategies grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand our apprenticeship programs to ensure opportunities for all Alabamians,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker.
According to ACCS, 5,000 students in Alabama will benefit from the expanded training in advanced manufacturing through a partnership with the Manufacturing Institute of the National Association of Manufacturing.
Baker said that apprenticeships are a great way for students to gain both classroom and real-world experience that Alabama employers are seeking.
ACCS said they will use the grant specifically in the following areas:
- To expand the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education or F.A.M.E. program at Calhoun Community College and to extend that program to three additional colleges: Northwest-Shoals Community College, Wallace State Community College and Bishop State Community College
- To implement quick-start pre-apprenticeship programs which lead to nationally recognized Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certifications that prepare residents for in-depth apprenticeships or entry-level jobs in manufacturing
- To implement short-term apprenticeship programs that place residents in high-wage, in-demand jobs occupations in advanced manufacturing
The grant to the ACCS is part of a $183.8 million grant to 23 educational institutions and their private sector partners to expand apprenticeship programs nationwide. The grants will support the training of more than 85,000 apprentices in new or expanded programs, according to DOL. The department will also make an additional $100 million available for efforts to expand apprenticeships and close the skills gap.
“Apprenticeships are ‘earn while you learn’ opportunities, a way for an individual to acquire skills without any student debt, because it would be they’re earning and they’re learning at the same time,” said DOL Secretary Alex Acosta.
A DOL release said there are more than half a million new apprenticeships in the country since Jan. 2017, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the Secretary of Labor to establish guidelines for apprenticeship programs. According to Acosta, the apprentices are, on average, receiving a salary of $70,000 upon completion of their programs.
