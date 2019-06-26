City closures in Columbus for 4th of July holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we celebrate the independence of our nation, several city services will be closed, allowing employees to spend time with their families.
Offices and services that will be closed on Thursday, July 4 include:
- 311 Citizens Service Center
- Granite Bluff and Pine Grove Landfills
- Parks and Recreation Administrative Office
- All Recreation Centers and Senior Centers
- Britt David Studio
- Columbus Civic Center and Ice Rink
- Animal Control
- METRA Bus Service
- Recorder’s Court
The Columbus Aquatic Center, public pools and Lake Oliver Marina will operate normal business hours for the summer holiday.
Cooper Creek Tennis Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Garbage and recycling will also not be picked up on Thursday, July 4. The Thursday route will instead be run on Wednesday, July 3. All other routes will remain the same.
