Columbus jury in deliberates in Curry Street murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A year and a half after the alleged crime, three Columbus teenagers are facing a jury and are charged with murder.
The defendants are accused of a burglary on Curry Street which ended in the death of Kenneth Moore.
The jury chose to stop deliberating and go home for the night just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. They will return at 8:45 a.m. Thursday to continue their discussions about the fate of the three suspects.
The trio, now 19 -year-old Marquez Clayton, 18-year-old Ladarius Render, and 16-year-old Kevonta Daniels, are all accused of being in Moore’s house for a burglary when he returned home, shot, and later died.
The jury was deliberating all day long with questions throughout the day for the court to answer.
News Leader 9 will update you as soon as soon as the jury gives its verdict, and will continue to follow this case through the sentencing phase.
