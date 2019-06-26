Delta Airlines allowing changes, cancellations for flights to Dominican Republic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following a string of tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic, Delta Airlines is now allowing passengers to make changes to their trips.
This week, the Atlanta-based airline announced that passengers traveling to Punta Cana from now until August 15th have the option to either change or cancel their flights free of extra fees.
Last week, New-Yorker Vittorio Caruso died from respiratory distress while traveling in the country. His passing marks the 10th time an American has died in the Dominican Republic in the last 13 months.
