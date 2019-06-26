A Few More Showers Around

Thanks to more clouds around today, highs should top out in the low 90s and fortunately humidity still isn’t AS bad as it could be. After today rain coverage, stays around 10-20% through Friday, and doesn’t look too promising over the weekend now either (10-20% at best). Next week hints at an even hotter pattern with highs climbing into the mid 90s and feels like temps once again pushing the triple digit range. For now, rain chances don’t look overly impressive next week either, just pretty standard for summer: 10-30% coverage of showers and storms each day. Looking ahead to Independence Day, more of the same typical summer weather: hot, humid, and a chance of a few storms.