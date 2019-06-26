Georgia Association of Broadcasters tour stops in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) made a stop in Columbus Tuesday.
GAB represents television and radio stations across the state. Helping stations prepare for license renewal and connecting them with state and federal lawmakers are among its many roles.
"The most important thing is to get out and share all the things that we do and also to remind broadcasters just how important we are in the things that we do,” said Bob Houghton, GAB president.
Holly Steuart, WTVM’s vice president and general manager, currently serves as the GAB board chair.
