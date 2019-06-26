GSP prepares for busy Fourth of July travel period

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner - meaning many drivers will be hitting the roads.
The Georgia State Patrol is already making plans for next week's busy travel period, and they're asking drivers to prepare now for their upcoming trips.
Auto club AAA says next Wednesday could be the worst day to travel during the Fourth of July travel period. They expect around 49 million Americans will be traveling for the holiday - most of those travelers will be on the roads. AAA predicts around 41 million people will be on the highways, interstates, and other roads - that’s 4.3-percent more than last year’s prediction.
The Georgia State Patrol says they’ll be keeping an eye on drivers as they drive through the state. The Post Commander for Post 42 says troopers will be out at all times enforcing the law. Drivers should always prepare for a long trip by checking a few things before they even leave their driveway.
Before your trip:
- Change oil
- Check fluids
- Check tire air pressure
- Check tire wear
- Check air filter
- Make sure all lights, signals work
- Check battery
- Make sure you have functioning auto emergency equipment
Also, don’t forget about the Georgia Department of Transportation’s CHAMP program. The free roadside assistance and maintenance program is for those driving along interstates in Georgia. It’s available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All drivers have to do is call 511 for assistance.
