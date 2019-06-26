Kiwanis Club donates bronze statue in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents and leaders from across the Fountain City gathered in Uptown today for the unveiling of a brand new statue dedicated to our community’s children.
The statue, which stands on the Southeast Corner of 13th Street and Broadway, was officially donated by the Kiwanis Club of Columbus this morning.
The bronze statue, named Reading is Fun, shows a woman reading to a group of young children. The piece was donated to celebrates 100 years of service from 1919 – 2019 to the children in our community by the Kiwanis Club of Columbus.
The Kiwanis Club says their main focus is improving the well-being and education of children in our local community and around the world. They hope the new statue reminds everyone just how important out community’s children are.
