Local shelters encouraging adoption during National Adopt-A-Cat Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Euthanasia rates are down so far this year in Muscogee County, but there is still a need for cat adoptions. June marks National Adopt-A-Cat Month.
Columbus Animal Care and Control took in 262 cats in May and 85 percent of those were either adopted or rescued. However, there are still many kittens and cats needing homes at Paws Humane Society this month during the height of “kitten season."
Courtney Pierce with Paws Humane Society says they have remained pretty steady with kitten adoptions.
“But we still need more. Our foster homes are currently full, so we can’t take anymore in until we do some adoptions,” Pierce said.
Pierce says Animal Care and Control has not had to euthanize any cats or kittens for overcrowding since 2015 due to the Community Cat Program.
“It will decrease the population, however, that does take time for it to decrease. What we want to do now is to keep it steady and that’s why we want to spay and neuter everybody so that the population doesn’t grow," Pierce explained.
Through the Community Cat Program, unowned outdoor cats are spayed or neutered and vaccinated, which Pierce says has helped decrease the number of kittens being born.
“As great as we’re doing, there’s absolutely still a need for adoptions. Like I said, we’re doing a lot better with kittens than we have in years past, but we still have a lot of kittens needing homes," Pierce said.
This May, Animal Care and Control took in 472 dogs and cats. 85 percent of them were either returned to owner, rescued or adopted. That intake number is down by 130 cats and dogs compared to May 2015.
72 percent of cats and dogs were placed into homes or rescue organizations in May 2015, which is more than a 10 percent decrease compared to last month.
Pierce says this is also the sixth or seventh month that dogs have not had to be euthanized for space at Animal Care and Control.
